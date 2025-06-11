2025 U.S. Open Prop Bets: Bet on the Big Dogs at Oakmont
You may have already placed your bets to win this week’s U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, but don’t forget about the prop market.
In this article, I’m going to break down my top three prop bets for the third men's major of the 2025 season. Let’s dive in.
U.S. Open prop bets
- Winning Score UNDER 278.5 Shots (-140)
- Jon Rahm Top LIV Player (+275)
- Big Guns (Scheffler/McIlroy/Rahm/DeChambeau) vs. the Field (+100)
Winning Score UNDER 278.5 Shots (-140)
Earlier this week, I broke down my prediction for what the winning score would be, and I have it pegged at 4 under. DraftKings has the Over/Under for the winning score at 278.5, which translates to a final score of 1.5 under. If the winner finishes at 1 under, the Over hits; if they finish at 2 under or better, the Under hits.
Given that I have the winning score sitting at 4 under, I love the Under at -140. Rain is in the forecast on the weekend, which will soften conditions, making scoring a touch easier. On top of that, Scottie Scheffler is playing at such a high level that I'd be surprised if he wins; he can't reach the 4 under score that Dustin Johnson posted here in 2016.
Jon Rahm Top LIV Player (+275)
I wanted to bet on Jon Rahm in some fashion this week, but I was struggling to find the bet I wanted to place. I ended up landing on him to finish as the top LIV player at +260. Rahm is a former U.S. Open winner, and while he hasn't won yet in 2025, he has played some of the most consistent golf in the world. He is one of the few golfers in the field whose style of play is the right fit to succeed at Oakmont.
Obviously, Bryson DeChambeau is going to be his biggest competition, but with how off his irons have been this year, there's room for Rahm to finish in front. Joaquin Niemann is another contender, but we’ve yet to see him bring his “A” game to a major tournament. The other names on the list, including Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka, are either out of form or a poor course fit for Oakmont.
Big Guns (Scheffler/McIlroy/Rahm/DeChambeau) vs. the Field (+100)
The more difficult the golf course is, the higher the likelihood that the cream will rise to the top. Oakmont will exploit any weakness that a golfer has, which will likely lead to the best golfers in the world being the ones still in contention come Sunday.
With that being the case, I’d be shocked if it’s not one of the four “big guns” that DraftKings has pointed out that win this week. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau are a step above the rest of the field; there’s no denying that. Can someone further down the leaderboard beat all four at golf’s toughest test? I don't think so.
