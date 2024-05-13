No College Has a Stronger 1-2-3 Punch on the PGA Tour than Cal
The University of Georgia has eight former players ranked among the top-100 in the current Official World Golf Rankings, a record unmatched by any college.
But as of Monday, no collegiate program can claim a stronger PGA Tour threesome than Cal.
The latest official rankings have Max Homa at No. 9, Collin Morikawa at No. 13 and a career-best Beyong Hun Hun at No. 23.
That’s a nine-slot climb by An, who began the year at No. 60 and finished third Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, giving him five top-10 performances this year.
There are seven schools that currently have at least three former golfers ranked among the top-100 by the OWGR. We have ranked the seven by adding up the individual rankings of the three — lowest total score is best.
Adding Homa (9), Morikawa (13) and An (23) produces a score of 45.
Georgia’s top three are Brian Harman (10), Russell Henley (17) and Sepp Straka (21), adding up to 48.
No one else is close.
Oklahoma State checks in third at 97, led by Viktor Hovland (7).
Five of the top-25 players in the OWGR did not attend college: Rory McIlroy (2), Tommy Fleetwood (11), Tyrell Hatton (18), Jason Day (19), Matthieu Pavon (22).
The world’s top players are back at it this week with the season’s second major. The PGA Championship gets started Thursday at Valhalla Country Club at Louisville.
Here’s how our top seven stack up:
Cal (45): Max Homa (9), Collin Morikawa (13), Byeong Hun An (23)
Georgia (48): Brian Harman (10), Russell Henley (17), Sepp Straka (21)
Oklahoma State (97): Viktor Hovland (7), Rickie Fowler (40), Austin Eckroat (50)
Texas (101): Scottie Scheffler (1), Jordan Spieth (24), Beau Hossler (76)
Kent State (166): Corey Conners (49), Taylor Penrith (54), MacKenzie Hughes (63)
Alabama (181): Justin Thomas (31), Nick Dunlap (70), Lee Hodges (80)
UNLV (201): Kurt Kitiyama (48), Adam Scott (56), Charley Hoffman (97)