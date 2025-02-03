Too Little, Too Late For Three Cal Golfers at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Three Cal golfers combined to shoot 11 under par in Sunday’s final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but the day belonged to Rory McIlroy, who put together a six-under 66 to win the event by two strokes.
Cal grad Collin Morikawa, 27, overcame a double bogey on the third hole to card a 2-under 70 and finished in a tie for 17th at minus-11.
Byeong Hun An, who played one season at Cal more than a decade ago, had his best round of the week, firing a 6-under 66 to climb to a share of 22nd place at 10 under.
Max Homa, who began the day tied for 60th place, posted a 3-under 69 and inched up into a share of 53rd at minus-6 for four days.
McIlroy, ranked No. 3 in the world, assembled a 5-under 31 over the back nine — including an eagle on No. 14 — and wound up at 21 under par and two strokes ahead of runner-up Shane Lowry.
McIlroy was 13 under par over the final two days to keep the field at bay. Now a 27-time winners a pro, he secured the winner’s paycheck of $3.6 million, with Lowry earning $2.16 million.
"To win at one of the cathedrals of golf is really cool," said McIlroy, who took the lead for good by sinking an 18-foot birdie putt on No. 10. "It's a really cool way to start the season.”
Morikawa, the world’s fourth-ranked player, had five birdies on Sunday, including one on the 18th hole to close out his week. He takes home a check for $272,000.
An enjoyed the biggest boost among the three Cal golfers on Sunday. After starting the day in a tie for 52nd place, he carded five birdies and eagle on No. 18 to offset a single bogey and moved up 30 spots on the leaderboard. He earned $258,273.
Homa, who did no better than a 70 over the first three days, had four birdies and just a single bogey in the final round. His week’s work was worth $43.000.