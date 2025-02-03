Cal Sports Report

Too Little, Too Late For Three Cal Golfers at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Collin Morikawa finishes 17th, Byeong Hun An is 22nd at the event won by Rory McIlroy

Jeff Faraudo

Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Three Cal golfers combined to shoot 11 under par in Sunday’s final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but the day belonged to Rory McIlroy, who put together a six-under 66 to win the event by two strokes.

Cal grad Collin Morikawa, 27, overcame a double bogey on the third hole to card a 2-under 70 and finished in a tie for 17th at minus-11.

Byeong Hun An, who played one season at Cal more than a decade ago, had his best round of the week, firing a 6-under 66 to climb to a share of 22nd place at 10 under.

Max Homa, who began the day tied for 60th place, posted a 3-under 69 and inched up into a share of 53rd at minus-6 for four days.

McIlroy, ranked No. 3 in the world, assembled a 5-under 31 over the back nine — including an eagle on No. 14 — and wound up at 21 under par and two strokes ahead of runner-up Shane Lowry.

McIlroy was 13 under par over the final two days to keep the field at bay. Now a 27-time winners a pro, he secured the winner’s paycheck of $3.6 million, with Lowry earning $2.16 million.

"To win at one of the cathedrals of golf is really cool," said McIlroy, who took the lead for good by sinking an 18-foot birdie putt on No. 10. "It's a really cool way to start the season.”

Morikawa, the world’s fourth-ranked player, had five birdies on Sunday, including one on the 18th hole to close out his week. He takes home a check for $272,000.

An enjoyed the biggest boost among the three Cal golfers on Sunday. After starting the day in a tie for 52nd place, he carded five birdies and eagle on No. 18 to offset a single bogey and moved up 30 spots on the leaderboard. He earned $258,273.

Homa, who did no better than a 70 over the first three days, had four birdies and just a single bogey in the final round. His week’s work was worth $43.000.

Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

