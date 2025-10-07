Baycurrent Classic Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Yokohama Country Club
The fall swing of the PGA Tour continues this week at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan, formerly known as the Zozo Championship.
Despite it being a fall event, Japan’s PGA Tour-sanctioned event always draws some of the best golfers in the world. Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are among the names that will be teeing it up this week.
Let’s take a look at the odds and then my best bets to win at Yokohama Country Club.
Baycurrent Classic odds
Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Xander Schauffele +1000
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Hideki Matsuyama +1800
- Alex Noren +2200
- Chris Gotterup +2200
- Kurt Kitayama +2200
- Si Woo Kim +2200
- Rasmus Hojgaard +2200
- Kevin Yu +2700
- Michael Thorbjornsen +3000
- Min Woo Lee +3300
- Wyndham Clark +3500
- Max Homa +4000
- Michael Kim +4000
- Adam Scott +4000
Baycurrent Classic how to watch
- Wednesday: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Thursday: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 11 p.m.–3 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Baycurrent Classic purse
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9–Sunday, Oct. 12
- Where: Yokohama Country Club West
- Purse: $8 million ($1.44 million winner’s share)
- 2024 champion: Nico Echavarria
Baycurrent Classic notable golfers
Hideki Matsuyama: The best Japanese golfer ever has already won this event once before, in 2021, but a second PGA Tour win in his home country would go a long way this year. He had a rough 2025, failing to truly contend after winning the Sentry in January. This could be a great time for him to rebound.
Nico Echavarria: The defending champion is looking to get back in the winner’s circle this week. He was hot and cold this year, but has only posted one top-five finish, which came at the Sony Open in January. While he is the defending champion, this year’s event will be held at a different course than where Echavarria won last year.
Baycurrent Classic best bets
Rasmus Hojgaard +2200
Rasmus Hojgaard enters this week ranking seventh in the field in true strokes-gained total over the past three months. He has also played more competitive golf than the majority of the field. He was in the Ryder Cup two weeks ago and then followed it up with a T3 finish at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.
His length off the tee and plenty of recent competition should have him set up well to be in contention at Yokohama Country Club.
Max Homa +4000
Max Homa has been desperately trying to get back in form and there are finally signs that his game is starting to turn a corner. He has posted back-to-back top 20 finishes with a T19 finish at the Procore Championship and a T18 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
It’s worth noting he enters the week seventh in the field in true strokes-gained approach over the past three months. If he can dial in his short game this week, he has the talent and skill to get his seventh PGA Tour win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.