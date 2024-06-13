U.S. Open: Collin Morikawa Birdies Final 2 Holes For Even-Par 70
Collin Morikawa birdied the final two holes Thursday, averting what could have been a disastrous start to the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, NC.
The 27-year-old Cal grad left himself in a jam after double-bogeys on the par-3 ninth and 15th holes. But birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 left at even-par 70 for the day and five strokes off the lead when he completed his round.
Morikawa is coming off a runner-up finish at the Memorial last week and is the only golfer to have finished in the top five at the year’s two previous majors, the PGA and the Masters.
Ranked No. 7 in the world, Morikawa began the day with three birdies before making bogey on No. 4. He followed that with birdies on the next two holes before making the first of his two double-bogeys on No. 9.
He birdied the 10th but his second double-bogey pushed him to plus-2 and tied for 32nd place through 15 holes. By carding birdies on the final two holes, Morikawa climbed back to even for the day.
Patrick Cantlay was the early leader at 5-under after his round of 65 that included six birdies while Ludvig Aberg was one stroke back after a 66.
Former Cal golfer Byeong Hun An was 3-over without a birdie through 15 holes.
Tiger Woods shot an opening-round 74 that included six bogeys.
Neither world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler nor Cal alum and 10th-ranked Max Homa had begun his round when this story was published.
Story will be updated.