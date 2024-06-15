Cal Sports Report

U.S. Open: Collin Morikawa Fires Third-Round 66, Climbs Leaderboard

The former Cal star vaulted from a tie for 51st place to a share of 15th when he completed his round.

Jeff Faraudo

Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa / Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
Collin Morikawa thrust himself back into the hunt at the 124th U.S. Open after delivering a third-round 66 at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, NC on Saturday.

Morikawa, who began the day tied for 51st place and nine strokes off the pace, climbed to a tie for 15th and five strokes back when he left the course after his fourth birdie of the day on No. 18.

Of course, the 27-year-old Cal grad teed off early and was done before the top eight leaders after Friday had even begun their third rounds. Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, 24, was the second-round leader at minus-5.

Morikawa’s bogey-free round matched the third-best score anyone posted over the first two days on a difficult, pat-70 course. Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy each had rounds of 65 on Thursday. 

And it gave a shot — pending what others do on Saturday — at possibly pursuing his third major title. Morikawa already has victories at the PGA Championship and The Open in Britain.

Ranked No. 7 in the world after a runner-up finish at the Memorial last week, Morikawa birdied No. 1 to jump from 51st to  share of 37th. When he birdied No. 11, he was in 29th place. His third birdie, on No. 13, bumped him to 19th.

This story will be updated.

Jeff Faraudo

JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

