Will Marcus Semien Return to Elite Form in 2025? Will He Get More Rest?
Will Marcus Semien enjoy a bounce-back season with the Texas Rangers simply because it’s an odd-numbered year?
That’s been the recent pattern for the former Cal star.
Semien finished third in the American League MVP voting with the A’s in 2019, the Blue Jays in 2021 and the Rangers in 2023.
In between, his production has been not bad, but more ordinary.
But the odd-even theory is hardly science based. More likely, a coincidence.
One factor that may come into play, going forward anyway, is Semien’s age. He’s now 34 and in his 13th major league season. This will be the fourth year of the seven-year, $175 million contract he signed with Texas before the 2022 campaign.
Semien has been one of MLB’s most durable players. Aside from 2020, when a wrist injury limited him to 53 games, Semien has missed just four games since 2019. He played in all 162 games in 2019, ’21 and ’23 -- those odd-numbered seasons -- and 161 in ’22 and 159 last season.
He has played at least 155 games in eight different seasons. When Rangers manager Bruce Bochy gave him a day off last May 29 because of soreness following a collision, Semien’s streak of 349 consecutive games over more than two years was ended.
Bochy and the Rangers apparently believe Semien could benefit from a day off now and then. It seems likely that will happen this season, but Semien may not be easily convinced.
“With any of our players, as they get into their mid-30s, we want to be cognizant of the workload and make sure that we put these guys in positions to perform at their highest level,” Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com at the end of the season. “We need to find the balance of how to manage his workload and make sure that he stays fresh. Marcus is not the one that we're worried about. He's going to have a tremendous offseason.”
Semien was dynamite in 2023, helping the Rangers to their first World Series title. He batted .276 with 29 home runs, 73 extra-base hits, 100 RBIs and AL-leading totals of 185 hits and 122 runs scored. He also led the league with a 7.4 WAR.
The Rangers’ second baseman dipped to .237 with 23 homers, 52 extra-base hits, 74 RBI in 2024. His WAR dropped 4.1.
“He'll tell you, he didn't have the offensive season that he normally has,” Bochy said. “With that, you look at his numbers up there, he scored over 100 runs. He had over 20 home runs and (74) RBIs. That's pretty good for a leadoff guy. I know we've set the bar pretty high, and Marcus has for himself, but it's not a bad season.
“But yes, I would like to rest him more. I think it would benefit him.”
Semien counters by arguing if he’s playing well he should be in the lineup every day.
“I mean, in my mind, I want to be on fire the whole year. I know I can play every day. If I'm on fire, then I should be in there every day. Especially if I'm playing well,” he said. “The days off this year came when I was not playing well. That's when they come.
“My body feels great. Everybody talks about if I need days off, this and that and the other, but it's really just when I'm not playing well. The years I've played every single game, I've been swinging the bat a lot better. That's what I want to do this year.”
The Rangers will be crossing their fingers for another healthy season from Semien. And they will welcome the kind of production the odd-numbered years have generated:
— 2019 with the A’s: Third in AL MVP voting. A .285 batting average, 33 home runs, 92 RBIs, 87 extra-base hits, AL-leading 162 games and 747 plate appearances.
— 2021 with the Blue Jays: Third in AL MVP voting. An All-Star, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger. Career-high 45 homers, 86 extra-base hits, 115 runs, 102 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and just one caught stealing, 102 RBIs. He again led the AL with 162 games and 724 plate appearances.
— 2023 with the World Champion Rangers: Third in AL MVP voting. An All-Star and Silver Slugger. Batted .276, 29 homers, 73 extra-base hits and 100 RBIs. He also led the AL with 122 runs, a 7.4 WAR, 162 games and 753 plate-appearances.