Cal Basketball: Jaylon Tyson Gets Invite to NBA Combine Tryout Camp
Cal junior guard Jaylon Tyson will take the next step toward his dream of playing in the NBA after being chosen among 78 prospects invited to attend the NBA draft combine in Chicago from May 12-19.
Tyson is one of 10 players from the Pac-12 who received invites, including USC freshman guard Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James.
Players who attend the tryout camp are eligible to return to college but Tyson has made it clear his plan is to play professionally in 2024-25.
He has made headway in some mock drafts in recent weeks and now is projected to go at No. 29 in the first round by both Sports Illustrated and NBADraft.net.
The 6-foot-7 wing, who landed a spot on the All-Pac-12 firs team, averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, making him the only player to rank among the top-10 in the Pac-12 in all three categories.
Tyson was Cal’s primary ballhandler for long stretches in games, helping the Bears improve from three victories in 2022-23 to 13 wins in coach Mark Madsen’s debut season.
Other Pac-12 players invited to the camp:
Adem Bona, UCLA sophomore F/C
Isaiah Colliier, USC freshman G
Tristan Da Silva, Colorado senior F
N’Faly Dante, Oregon senior C
Bronny James USC freshman G
Keshad Johnson, Arizona senior F
Pelle Larsson, Arizona, senior G
KJ Simpson, Colorado junior G
Cody Williams, Colorado freshman F
The most intriguing candidate out of the Pac-12 is James, who averaged 4.8 points and started just six times for a USC team that under-achieved with a 15-18 record.
James got a late start on the season after experiencing a cardiac event over the summer, but the reality is his only qualification right now as a potential draft pick is the name of his father.