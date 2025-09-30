Bronny James Had Funny Line About LeBron James's Incredible NBA Longevity
Even LeBron James's son can't believe his father is still playing professional basketball.
Speaking with Spectrum SportsNet as part of the Lakers' media day on Monday, Bronny James dropped a funny line on LeBron's forthcoming 23rd season when asked about it by reporters.
"I'm just as surprised as everyone else," the eldest James son said to laughs from the desk. "I don't know how he's doing it. It's just crazy to be a part of that. And I've literally been here for the start," garnering some more laughs.
Watch that answer below starting at 6:44:
Bronny is, of course, not speaking hyperbolically—he has been around since the early days of James's long and storied career, having been born just weeks before LeBron started his second professional season.
And he'll now be here for season 23 as well. As far as comments on the matter from King James himself, the forward understandably did not commit to a specific timeline on Monday, but did note that retirement is happening "sooner [rather] than later," and that he would not be holding out to play with his youngest son Bryce James before hanging it up.