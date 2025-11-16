Austin Reaves Loved LeBron James’s G League Assignment As Bronny James Started for Lakers
Bronny James started for the Lakers on Saturday in Milwaukee as Los Angeles concluded their lengthy five-game road trip. The Lakers were without Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, and James’s father, LeBron, who is continuing his ramp-up for his season debut.
LeBron didn’t join the Lakers for the road trip as he’s missed the first 14 games of the season due to sciatica. He was assigned to L.A.’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, while the team was on the road so he could gain some five-on-five practice action and prepare to debut in his 23rd NBA season once the Lakers return home.
The Lakers’ 119-95 win over the Bucks Saturday marked the second start of Bronny’s young career. Although he played just 10 minutes and didn’t score, star guard Austin Reaves loved the fact that Bronny started for the Lakers while his dad was getting work in with the G League squad.
“How about Bronny James starting in the NBA and LeBron’s assigned to the G League?” Reaves said postgame via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “That’s fun, that’s awesome.”
Reaves scored 25 points and dished out eight assists Saturday alongside Luka Dončić’s 41 points to lead the Lakers to their second win in a row. L.A. returns home to play the Jazz on Tuesday. McMenamin reported that LeBron could join the Lakers for their practice on Monday if he continues to progress over the weekend.
Who would have thought we would ever see LeBron in the G League while Bronny started for the Lakers? That likely won’t happen again, so Reaves was sure to enjoy the moment.