Cal Basketball: Walk-On Forward Gus Larson Latest to Join the Transfer Portal
Gus Larson, a walk-on forward who came to Cal from Penn, will change schools again after entering the transfer portal on Monday.
Larson give the Bears 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in an average of 7.0 minutes over 28 games. The 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore had his best game with nine points, three rebounds and two blocked shots in an early-season game vs. UTEP.
He saw increased playing time after scholarship power forward ND Okafor was lost to a season-ending injury, and often drew praise for providing energy.
Larson played 12 games over two seasons at Penn while also dealing with injuries.
The native of New Canaan, Connecticut is the seventh player and second walk-on to depart this offseason via the transfer portal. Cal also lost three starters whose eligibility expired and high-scoring guard Jaylon Tyson, with a year remaining, who entered the NBA draft.
The team’s only two remaining scholarship players are 6-11 freshman forward Devin Curtis, who scored six points in 14 games, and Vladimir Pavlovic, a freshman guard from Montenegro, who totaled six points in seven games before a season-ending injury.
Second-year coach Mark Madsen has begun retooling his roster with commitments from six scholarship transfers, five of them Division I players and the other a junior college player.
The Bears have signed high school player arriving in the fall — Jeremiah Wilkinson, a 6-foot, three-star combo guard from Powder Springs, Georgia.