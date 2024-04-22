Cal Sports Report

Cal Basketball: Walk-On Forward Gus Larson Latest to Join the Transfer Portal

He is the seventh Golden Bear to depart via transfer; Cal has commitments from six newcomers.

Jeff Faraudo

Cal walk-on Gus Larson
Cal walk-on Gus Larson / Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

Gus Larson, a walk-on forward who came to Cal from Penn, will change schools again after entering the transfer portal on Monday.

Larson give the Bears 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in an average of 7.0 minutes over 28 games. The 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore had his best game with nine points, three rebounds and two blocked shots in an early-season game vs. UTEP.

He saw increased playing time after scholarship power forward ND Okafor was lost to a season-ending injury, and often drew praise for providing energy.

Larson played 12 games over two seasons at Penn while also dealing with injuries.

The native of New Canaan, Connecticut is the seventh player and second walk-on to depart this offseason via the transfer portal. Cal also lost three starters whose eligibility expired and high-scoring guard Jaylon Tyson, with a year remaining, who entered the NBA draft.

The team’s only two remaining scholarship players are 6-11 freshman forward Devin Curtis, who scored six points in 14 games, and Vladimir Pavlovic, a freshman guard from Montenegro, who totaled six points in seven games before a season-ending injury.

Second-year coach Mark Madsen has begun retooling his roster with commitments from six scholarship transfers, five of them Division I players and the other a junior college player.

The Bears have signed high school player arriving in the fall — Jeremiah Wilkinson, a 6-foot, three-star combo guard from Powder Springs, Georgia.

Published |Modified
Jeff Faraudo

JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 