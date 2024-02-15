2024 Wide Receiver Jalen Hightower Breaks Down Signing With Cincinnati: 'I’m Excited To Be A Bearcat'
TUNNEL HILL — Jalen Hightower is a 2024 wide receiver from Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) who just signed as a walk-on. He is not ranked on a major service.
The 6-foot, 155-pound wideout spoke with All Bearcats to talk about his decision.
“It’s my dream school and I see myself fitting well in the Cincinnati offense. My coach, Tim Tyrell was a big part because he saw this being an environment I could thrive in," Hightower said.
He also dove deeper into what he's bringing to the table for Cincinnati.
“I plan to bring energy and a fast, dynamic, play-style with a hard-working mentality.” Hightower also states, “I’m excited to be a Bearcat and 100% locked in.”
