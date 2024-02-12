Watch: Travis Kelce Celebrates Super Bowl LVIII Win With Taylor Swift, Returning For Another Season in 2024
CINCINNATI — Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are Super Bowl LVIII champions!
The Chiefs tight end and UC great posted nine catches for 93 yards and made a declaration after the game that he'd return for another season.
"I know this is one of the greatest teams of all time, to go back-to-back," Kelce said. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I've been able to go through three times now and it gets sweeter and sweeter every time. You can call us a dynasty. You can call us whatever you want. I know what we've got is something more special than really what you've seen in the NFL."
Check out Kelce celebrating the big win with his girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift.
