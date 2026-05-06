2028 Five-Star Guard Kam Mercer Re-Offered By Cincinnati After 'Great' Visit

The Bearcats had a big-time visitor on campus this past Monday and re-offered him along the way. 2028 five-star guard Kam Mercer out of Princeton (Ohio) is firmly back on the Bearcats' radar.

According to 247Sports, Mercer is ranked 11th nationally in 2028 and first among shooting guards. He is widely considered the best player in Ohio from the 2028 class and has 11 offers from schools like Maryland, Florida State, and Missouri at 6-5, 180 pounds.

Mercer called the visit "great" in a post on X.

"After a great visit and conversation with Coach Calhoun! I’m blessed to be re-offered by the University of Cincinnati’s new coaching staff," Mercer posted on the social media site.

A Close Five-Star Talent

Princeton player Kam Mercer (4) reacts with Princeton guard James Millen (22) after Princeton won the OHSAA State Championship semi-final at Wright State Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, on Match 21, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting Mercer in the fold would be historic. He'd be the best recruit to ever commit to Cincinnati in the 247Sports era, passing Lance Stephenson from the Class of 2009.

Mercer got the full star treatment on Monday, from a campus look to a photo shoot in a similar style to how all of the 2026 transfer additions have been featured so far.

Cincinnati is still putting together the 2026 roster, which might feature a high school addition but will be almost entirely made up of transfers. 10 names are locked into the roster so far, with the rest of the roster getting fleshed out this month.

Calhoun discussed the build with WCPO last month.

“Yeah, I would call it portal madness, Portal combat, whatever you want to call it, but it's exciting, right? It's the process of building a team. It's step one,” Calhoun said to WCPO. “Identifying guys that kind of fit how we play, fit our campus community, and then just bring them in for visits. You know, you get a really good feel when you get around somebody and their parents. So we're excited about it.”

Cincinnati has not lost out on any major four-star or better talents that play in the Cincinnati region of Ohio in the past 5-6 years. Adding Mercer would be a fantastic way to marry Calhoun's strong transfer acumen so far, with young talent that can develop and continue cementing the foundation of his program.

Check out the photo shoot with Mercer below:

After a great visit and conversation with coach Calhoun! i’m blessed to be re-offered by the University of Cincinnati’s new coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/iWZxe8yrjV — Kameron Mercer (@kameron_mercer) May 5, 2026

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