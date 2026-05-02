Cincinnati Bearcats Add Three-Star 2027 Wide Receiver to Recruiting Class

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team made another recruit addition to the Class of 2027 over the first weekend of May. Three-star 2027 wide receiver Cahd Willis out of St. Mary's (Michigan) is rolling with Cincinnati.

According to 247Sports, Willis is ranked 822nd nationally and 102nd among wide receivers. He held 29 offers from schools like Duke, Kansas, Indiana, and Illinois before picking Cincinnati on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound talent is joining Scott Satterfield's next class of talents, which is up to 55th nationally on 247Sports ranking with this first wide receiver addition.

Cincinnati has hovered between the 40s and 50s in the national rankings most of this decade. The team faces a very tough slate of games this fall as Satterfield tries to keep the two-added wins a season run going from the past couple of years.

"If you love Bearcats football, you need to be in Nippert Stadium in the fall, especially the month of September, we're gonna be playing here, all four games will be in the city, so plan on being there," Satterfield said after the 2026 Spring Showcase. "It's gonna be a more exciting brand of football.

"I think, particularly defensively, get after the quarterback a lot more, an aggressive style of play. I feel like offensively, man, we're pleased where we are at. Offensively, we got a lot of weapons, a lot of new faces, but the offensive line is really coming on strong, which helps make the quarterback room play at a high level. So yeah, come out and see us and support your team. We got a tough schedule, and we need all the help we can get, for sure."

A key part of the upcoming team will be LB Simeon Coleman, who's been a rare three-year Bearcat in this age of NIL flip-flopping.

"I was blessed with the guys we had last year in front of us, with Jake Golday and Jack Dingle, so they really showed us the way," Coleman told me last month. "And then we had JT (Jonathan Thompson) with me. He's like, my Road Dog, because he ain't too much older than me, but he was still older than me. So like, yeah, I like to steal stuff from him, and I just keep an open ear. But with those guys, they just helped me really get more knowledge about the game. So like, these last two years, I've just been learning more about offensive formations, like what I'm gonna get out of certain formations and stuff like that. And I really feel like it's been helping me."

Check out Willis' highlights here.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple

Spotify

YouTube

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk