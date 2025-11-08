Baba Miller And More Bearcats Impress With Highlights From Georgia State Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team didn't look great on Friday night, but executed enough to claw out the win 74-64 over Georgia State.
Baba Miller was sensational again in the game, scoring 24 points on nine shots to go with 11 rebounds. He is the first Bearcat to post back-to-back double-doubles starting a season since Bobby Brannen (1997-98 campaign).
He has surged ahead as Cincinnati's leading scorer to start the season.
“I have three good things. First one, we won. Sometimes you play like that and lose. Give Georgia State credit,” Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller said about the wonky result as 30-point betting favorites. “There are going to be nights we don't play as well as we want, and you find a way to win. That's something. That's good news. The second thing is, Baba [Miller] has been so good for us here to start the season. We've seen that in practice. It's nice to see him carrying that over. The third thing is, we know it's going to be a process early this year.
"There have been nights, whether it's in exhibitions, where we're doing some really good things, and you can see that we're going to be a really good team. Then there have been some stretches that we have, and we're working through those things to become the good team we're going to be. You're going to have some nights like tonight, but it's an opportunity for us to work and improve, and we'll do that.”
Check out all of the best highlights from the win as the team prepares for its first top 50 opponent of the season in Dayton:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk