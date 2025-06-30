Botafogo Fire Manager Renato Paiva After ‘Proud’ Club World Cup Exit
Botafogo have confirmed the departure of manager Renato Paiva following the team’s exit from the Club World Cup.
Having joined the club in February, Paiva oversaw just 23 games in charge of Botafogo, including a famous 1–0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup group stage, but defeat at the hands of fellow Brazilian side Palmeiras in the last 16 proved to be the final straw.
“Botafogo announces that Renato Paiva is no longer the head coach of the first team,” a club statement read. “The decision was communicated to the professional on Sunday night (29).
“The Club thanks Paiva and his assistants for their services rendered to the Glorioso in recent months—with special mention to the historic victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup, and the qualification for the round of 16 in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.”
Paiva’s dismissal is the first move by owner John Textor since the American businessman resigned from his role as Lyon president and promised to focus his efforts on Botafogo.
“I will spend much more time thinking about Eagle globally, returning more to Botafogo,” Textor told the press before the defeat to Palmeiras.
“I have great partners in Eagle Football Group, shareholders who will step up to deal with issues that I honestly wasn’t very good at dealing with in France. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with Brazil.”
While Paiva is yet to publicly respond to his departure from Botafogo, the former boss insisted he was proud of his time in charge of the club in the immediate aftermath of their elimination from the Club World Cup.
“The first feeling that came to me as soon as the referee blew his whistle, regardless of whether I had won or lost, was pride,” he said. “For the journey we have made so far, for what the players have done, the ability to play against a strong team that we know well.”
