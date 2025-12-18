Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 88-51 Win Over Alabama State
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats destroyed Alabama State 88-51 on Wednesday night as Jizzle James (16 points on 6-9 shooting) made his return to game action after getting reinstated to the Bearcats roster in recent weeks.
Baba Miller (career-high 26 points, 14 rebounds) was fantastic in the game as well, with Cincinnati finding strong success around the basket, going 22-24 at the rim and 13-13 on dunk attempts over a much smaller ASU outfit.
"It was great," Baba Miller said about James after the win. "It feels like he didn't miss a beat. He was really good. (He) helped us offensively and defensively. Having another experienced player out there was really good for our team and for us. I'm happy to have him back. We're all happy to have him back."
Shon Abaev (13 points, five assists) shared a similar sentiment.
"We knew what type of player Jizzle was," Abaev said to the media. "We knew how much positive energy he has. He did really well last year, and we're just all happy to have him back."
Check out some of the top moments from James, Miller, Abaev, and more below:
