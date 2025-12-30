Wes Miller Reacts to Final Non-Conference Battle of Season Against Lipscomb

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller's crew rolled to an easy 89-62 win over the Lipscomb Bisons on Monday night to get back on track, entering the Big 12 buzzsaw starting this weekend against Houston.

Miller discussed the lineup changes that helped spark one of Cincinnati's best shooting performances of the season (48% from the floor). Baba Miller headlined the game with a 21-rebound double double (career-high in boards).

Jizzle James and Sencire Harris started the game in place of Shon Abaev and Kerr Kriisa.

"Yeah, I think Jizzle just allows you to do some different things, lineup wise, that different combinations, because he's got size and, like, physicality, so he can defend multiple positions," Miller said. "So some combinations that we tried early that maybe just weren't working for whatever reason, like, some of those combinations work a little better when he's on the floor, because it's like Baba. Like Baba makes every lineup work a little better because of his versatility."

Cincinnati will try to bottle this complete game and pull off something it hasn't done ever under Miller's watch: Beat Houston. The Cougars come to town on Saturday riding a 9-0 record against Miller, winning by an average of 12.7 points per game.

UC probably has to win at least one of these Houston games to build a good enough case for an at-large NCAA Tournament spot, but it obviously won't be easy against the nation's eighth-ranked team in the AP poll.

That game gets rolling on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

