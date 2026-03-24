Cincinnati Bearcats Welcome New Basketball Coach Jerrod Calhoun Into Cincinnati

The Bearcats have landed on Jerrod Calhoun as the new head coach of the men's basketball program, and he lands in Cincinnati to start his new tenure on Tuesday evening.

Cincinnati will introduce the new head coach tomorrow after inking him to a six-year contract, carrying him through the rest of this decade in Clifton.

Contract Figures Surfacing

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Jerrod Calhoun reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Cincinnati is paying a $3.9 million buyout to Utah State to secure Calhoun now. The Athletic reported last week that the school is paying a lump sum of $3.1 million to Wes Miller.

A press release states Calhoun’s deal is a six-year contract, pending board approval. It will pay him $3.7 million in the first year with an annual raise of $100,000.

The athletic department is sparing no expense to try and get this program back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. Cincinnati has invested millions upon millions of dollars into Miller's teams with poor late-game results. The administration, fans, and boosters alike are hoping Calhoun's in-game acumen can be enough to match the playing talent this program can attract.

“It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead the Bearcats’ program – one that I know intimately as an alum and hold in the highest regard,” Calhoun said in a press release. “I am deeply grateful to John Cunningham and President Neville Pinto for their trust and confidence in me to elevate this program and guide our student-athletes as we pursue championships. Our goal is to build a program that consistently makes Bearcats fans proud, both on and off the court. Sarah, our children and I are excited to get to work at a place that means so much to our family.”

Calhoun knows how to focus on the moment like he did last week en route to his first career NCAA Tournament win over Villanova. USU made the dance both seasons Calhoun was at the helm.

UC athletic director John Cunningham whiffed on the Miller hire, has a jury still out on the Scott Satterfield hire, same with Katrina Merriweather on the women's basketball side, and seems to have nailed the Jordan Bischel hire for baseball. We will soon find out if the second time's the charm for him in finding the right guy for Cincinnati's most storied program.

“Jerrod is a tireless worker, has an incredible passion and talent for developing not just players, but people, and has won at every stop along the way,” Cunningham said. “He’s one of the best offensive minds in college basketball and has the pedigree to take Cincinnati basketball to the next level in the Big 12 and nationally. I’m looking forward to welcoming his wife, Sarah, and children, Jordan, Kennedy, Kendall and Quinn to the Cincinnati family.”

UC even had former head coach Mick Cronin comment on the hiring.

“I am super excited for Bearcats fans! Jerrod is a great coach. He’s in his prime, he’s innovative and smart, and, most importantly, he knows how to make a team into a winning program. This is great for the University of Cincinnati and I’m very happy for Jerrod as well," Cronin said in the release.

Check out full info on Calhoun's hiring below ahead of his opening press conference on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET:

All streets lead home. 🏡@uofcincy alum Jerrod Calhoun is the 29th head coach of Cincinnati basketball.



Read more: https://t.co/eyBn6PaEKf

Season tickets: https://t.co/sjlUQzcdYC pic.twitter.com/2XCcUxK9ki — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) March 24, 2026

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