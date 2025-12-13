Bearcats Don't 'Sustain' Offense Again As Wes Miller Searches For Answers

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats looked solid on offense to start the 84-65 loss to Georgia on Saturday, but things fell apart after the seven minute mark in the first half. Wes Miller was pleased with how it looked early, going as far as to say to the media that the week of offensive tweaks worked, to an extent.

You can't win a game playing one half of basketball, as UC got outscored by 30 points down the stretch of that opening frame and beyond. They shot just 35% from the floor and 12-21 from the free-throw line. UGA entered the game ranked 44th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, they weren't some defensive recking ball.

"They were put into play in the first half, and they were doing it, we just didn't sustain it," Miller said after the game in comments posted by Riverfront Cincy's Ryan Roberts.

UC is down to 81st nationally on KenPom and a lowly 241st in adjusted offensive efficiency, which is by far the lowest for UC in the site's history, dating back to 2002. All they can do is just "go to work" during the same old song and dance during the Miller era.

They only have one more chance to bag a Quad 1 win before a buzzsaw Big 12 schedule. The upcoming trip to South Carolina for a Clemson matchup.

"Get back to work. We'll get back to work. We're not going to accept that," Miller said about the collapse.

Cincinnati's next game is Wednesday at home against Alabama State, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Check out the full comments from Miller below:

Wes Miller Post Georgia pic.twitter.com/ZUxaNEqebv — Ryan Roberts (@Ryan_Ky0203) December 13, 2025

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk