Wes Miller And More Preview Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball's Trip To Face Georgia

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller met with the media during the game-less work week on Thursday. His team is searching for answers at 6-3 overall ahead of a matchup against Georgia in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. They currently are the second-lowest ranked Big 12 team in the NET Rankings (128th).

Cincinnati is going to be a betting underdog in the game and holds a 28.8% chance to win Saturday's bout on ESPN's Matchup Predictor. The Bearcats are ranked 75th on KenPom while Georgia is 24th.

Miller's offensive issues have reached new heights this season, with his team ranking 224th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency. That's the lowest it's been in his five seasons as head coach.

A 63% free throw hit rate (350th) and 32% mark from three-point range (247th) have a lot to do with those efficiency issues. They are also shooting a mediocre 62% on close twos.

"Certainly we'd like to get more shots at the rim from our entire team, and we'd like to make more of those shots," Miller said about the offensive structure. "In our last game, I think we missed four true layups. Not like coach talk layups. I mean, we missed four true layups. ... So I think as a team, we have to get more shots at the rim, and then we have to convert those shots. As a team, I think we got to continue to get fouled. This is the most we've had a team get fouled here in a long time. Getting to the free throw line. Now we have to convert those attempts."

The Bulldogs play very fast (fifth in adjusted tempo nationally), and it should make for a high-flying neutral site matchup tipping off at 2 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Check out Miller's full comments below, plus, chatter from Baba Miller and Shon Abaev:

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk