Bob Huggins Documentary Footage Surfaces Ahead of Full Film's Release

CINCINNATI — There is a new Bob Huggins documentary dropping soon for Cincinnati, Kansas State, West Virginia fans and more to enjoy. "Beyond The Bench: The Bob Huggins Legacy" was slated to come out in Fall 2025, but has been delayed a bit as the full production comes together.

The team behind the feature-length doc has released a trailer for the release, which could be coming any month now.

"From small-town roots to the grandest stages of college basketball, Bob Huggins built his career on toughness, loyalty, and an unrelenting drive to win," the film description reads. "With over 900 victories and a reputation for turning teams into powerhouses, this is the story of a coach who left it all on the court and inspired generations along the way.

"From his humble beginnings in rural Ohio to becoming one of the most successful and controversial coaches in college basketball history, 'Beyond the Bench: The Bob Huggins Legacy' explores the career of the tough, passionate, and relentless Hall of Fame coach. Coach Huggins dramatically changed the lives of many young men and still cherishes his relationships with them today. This documentary dives deep into his coaching philosophy, personal struggles, and lasting impact on the game—told through exclusive interviews, archival footage, and candid reflections from those who know him best."

Huggins is Cincinnati basketball's all-time leader in wins (398-128 record) and is second to Ed Jucker with a 74.7% win rate during his 16 seasons helming the program from 1990 to 2005.

The veteran coach was not retained after the 2005 season due to off-court issues. He still makes appearances at Cincinnati games and even talked to the team in the locker room last season.

Check out all the footage below made available so far:

BREAKING: I've been given permission to share a piece of the Bob Huggins Documentary, Beyond The Bench thanks to Executive Producer Allen Hilsinger. Thanks to @Truckbryant25 and @CorieBlount as well!



Get ready to cry & SHARE THIS OUT FOR HUGGS plz! pic.twitter.com/N0C1bkQja2 — Mountaineer Paul (@PaulMountaineer) February 11, 2026

