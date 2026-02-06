Wes Miller And More Dive Into Home Matchup Against West Virginia

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are 11-12 this season after a 14-point blown lead to West Virginia in Thursday's 54-49 loss to the Mountaineers.

UC fell below .500 to mark just the fourth season since 2007 where that's happened to this program. Wes Miller's team is pretty banged up right now, and it clearly hurt them en route to Thursday's collapse.

He dove into getting swept by another rival on Thursday. UC is at risk of losing all six home-and-home rivalry games this season against UCF, WVU, and Houston.

"I thought we were playing a pretty good offensive game there for about 25 minutes," Wes Miller said after the loss. "Then I thought, (Honor) Huff scores 12 in a row, and we had done a great job on him. You know, for the first 25 minutes of the game, we executed our game plan beautifully. ... They get him the ball. It was as good as we've executed the defensive game plan for the first 25 minutes of that game this year, and then he gets 12 straight, and we got tight.

"I mean, I didn't matter what I called. We were standing. The guys didn't look as confident to go make plays, whether it's a passing play or a scoring play. Early in the game, we were popping it around and playing with great confidence. So yeah, I think that had a lot to do with it. We just got tight and played tight after we kind of gave up that 12-0 run to Huff."

The team led by as many as 14 points in the defeat.

Cincinnati will try to get healthier over the weekend and pull off what could be a tough underdog spot at home against UCF.

The Bearcats take on the Knights at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

