Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball 2026 Transfer Profile: Jayden Hastings

Following an 18-15 record, which led to the departure of then-head coach Wes Miller. The Cincinnati Bearcats were forced to revamp their basketball roster in short order through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Through the portal, Cincinnati lost one of the nation’s rising stars in Moustapha Thiam.

While replacing the likes of Thiam with one player is a tall task, bringing in Jayden Hastings has helped cushion the blow from his exit to Michigan.

Hastings’ History So Far

Jan 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Jayden Hastings (22) shoots over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Cole Kirouac (8) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school in the class of 2023, Hastings was touted as the nation’s 142nd-best player, including the country’s 24th-best center and 15th-best player out of Florida.

Hastings held offers from the likes of St. John’s, Florida, USC, Miami, Clemson, Georgia Tech, South Florida and SMU. However, Hastings chose Boston College, where, as a freshman, the 6-foot-9 center notched 15 minutes per game, reeling in four points, 1.3 blocks and 3.1 total rebounds per game.

In his second year in the ACC, Hastings started in 29 games, playing roughly 22.6 minutes per outing, finishing with 6.7 points, 1.5 blocks, and 5.6 rebounds, for an Eagles team that finished the year 11-20, making it 17 full seasons since an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Hastings reached double-digits eight times last season, with a season-high of 12 coming on three separate occasions.

“Jayden is really going to help us defensively,” new head coach Jerrod Calhoun said when introducing Hastings in late April. “He ranked 57th nationally in block percentage and played for a really good coach in Earl Grant. Jayden’s a wonderful kid and a great lob threat who is a guy I think we can really help offensively. He’ll have the ability to come in here from day one and bring that physical presence that you need in the Big 12."

Hastings’ Strengths And Weaknesses

Jan 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Jayden Hastings (22) drives to the basket against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Hastings’ defensive IQ is off the charts. His ability to get in front of his man mid-play and seal off passes was on dispay all season long. Hastings also does a great job of tracking each play, which allows him to find the right space to get a thunderous block down on opponents.

The less Hastings is expected to score for Calhoun, the better. Hastings’ first two seasons have seen the now-junior tally just 3.5 shot attempts per game, which speaks to his offensive spottiness.

This could become a problem when opposing teams focus less on Hastings when he’s on the court and instead on neutralizing more of Cincinnati’s genuine scoring threats.

Check out some of his highlights below:

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