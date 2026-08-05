The 2026 Baha Mar Summer Hoops League was a success for Cincinnati on the court. The Bearcats basketball team destroyed Calgary 107-66 just like it handled Victoria 110-63 on Tuesday afternoon.

Cincinnati started a backup lineup and trailed in the opening minutes before unleashing what would've been a historic three-point barrage in a game that counts. The 20 triples on the day would be the second-most all-time in a single game by UC.

Things cooled off in the second half, as Calgary actually won the frame 43-42, but UC did play yesterday and could've had some tired legs. Regardless, Cincinnati won its two games by a combined 88 points.

Myles Colvin led the way on the shooting front with a 7-of-11 tally from deep. Cincinnati mopped the floor in about as impressive a fashion you could ask for across a back-to-back setup. A whole new roster of talent looks like its mixing very well as they get ready for a little time off before school starts.

UC head coach Jerrod Calhoun commented on Tuesday's win over Victoria and loved the camaraderie from a roster with entirely new talent.

“I thought we played the right way,” Calhoun said on Tuesday after the first win. “I thought we shared it well but didn’t make all the shots we would have wanted. For the most part, we were organized, but probably the best thing I saw was guys cheering for one another. These guys are starting to come together and bond, understand who they are and play to their strengths.”

The travel delay over the the weekend pushed this game into a back-to-back scenario and gives Cincinnati a nice taste on the recovery side of what it could look like playing a game quickly after winning in the first round. Something they'll have to respond to in a possible NCAA Tournament scenario.

Calhoun is clearly trying to squeeze the most points possible out of every possession with this squad. It worked well against obviously lacking competition. These two Canadian teams have similar talent to a high-level junior college, so UC should be dominating.

"Our style's fun, guys, because the ball goes through the basket," Calhoun said to the team yesterday. "The only way it goes through the basket is if you get stops. Okay, this team has a chance to be an elite, elite defensive team. Teams that achieve significant success have a growth mindset. That means they're not satisfied. They want to keep growing, right? Whether it's defense, offense, or something we messed up. We've got to continue to improve."

Check out top highlights from the second blowout victory in the Bahamas below:

FOUR FOR FOUR



Myles Colvin went 4-4 on 3-pointers, racking up the score board for Cincinnati.



LIVE on FloCollege 📺: https://t.co/r1KBOtC4Jf#BahaMarHoops | July 31 - Aug. 10 | Live On FloCollege 📺@BahaMarHoops | @GoBearcatsMBB | @UCDinos pic.twitter.com/PROkMe9tNu — FloCollege | Basketball (@FloCollegeHoops) August 5, 2026

Dunk it like Fleming!



An interception by Akai Flemings gives him the court to dunk it for 2. The Bearcats lead 65-23 at half.



LIVE on FloCollege 📺: https://t.co/r1KBOtBwTH#BahaMarHoops | July 31 - Aug. 10 | Live On FloCollege 📺@BahaMarHoops | @GoBearcatsMBB | @UCDinos pic.twitter.com/jv6a0fIYUK — FloCollege | Basketball (@FloCollegeHoops) August 5, 2026

BEHIND THE BACK DUNK



Jayden Hastings hits a behind-the-back dunk to put a 47-point lead over Calgary.



LIVE on FloCollege 📺: https://t.co/r1KBOtBwTH#BahaMarHoops | July 31 - Aug. 10 | Live On FloCollege 📺@BahaMarHoops | @GoBearcatsMBB | @UCDinos pic.twitter.com/9zUJgkCZAp — FloCollege | Basketball (@FloCollegeHoops) August 5, 2026

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