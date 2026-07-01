Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball 2026 Transfer Profile: Trevian Carson

The Cincinnati Bearcats basketball program ended Wes Miller’s final season at the helm with the nation’s 271st field goal rate last season at 43.1% from the field.

South Dakota State transfer guard Trevian Carson can help those numbers significantly.

Carson’s History So Far

Carson plyed his trade through the JUCO route, going to Des Moines Area Community College for two seasons. Following a stellar sophomore season where he finished with 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, Carson was nominated as the ICCAS Player of the Year and first team NJCAA All-America honors as a sophomore in 2025.

Carson then made the jump to North Dakota State. In Carson’s sole season with the Bison, the now-senior averaged 11.9 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals. Carson did it all on a superb 48% field goal rate, which included a 37.5% three-point rate.

Carson finished with a season-high of 29 points in North Dakota State’s 99-94 win over Drake. Against the Bulldogs, Carson went 11-of-15 from the field, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

“Trevian is another guy who knows what winning looks like,” New head coach Jerrod Calhoun said when introducing Carson in late April.

The Bison finished the season with a 27-8 record, making it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

“He played for an NCAA Tournament team and was guided by a tremendous coach. Trevian can play multiple positions and is really good in pick and roll situations and playing off the ball.”

Carson entered the portal rated as the nation’s No. 246 prospect and 31st-ranked combo guard according to 247Sports. Check out some of his highlights below:

According toJohn Hollinger’s game score metric, Carson finished with an 11.4 score, finishing 1.2 clicks ahead of what Hollinger describes as an “average” performance in the production metric.

Carson’s Strengths and Weaknesses

These go hand in hand. It goes without saying that Carson is an elite shooter. Last season, he finished with a two-point field goal rate of 54.1%. Yet in just 15 games last season, Carson notched 10 or more shots. His volume is quite low and considering that was in the Summit League, there is reasonable concern over how much of a role he will be given at the power-conference level in a transfer-laden squad.

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