Potential Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Transfer Additions File Lawsuit to Play One More Season

Cincinnati could be adding a 14th and 15th name to Jerrod Calhoun's first roster in Clifton.

On3's Pete Nakos reported on Wednesday that pending UC addition MJ Collins is part of a 15-name lawsuit seeking an injunction to allow him and others to play amid the NCAA's tentative approval of the five-year-to-play-five-seasons rule. Fellow 2025-26 Utah State teammate Kolby King intends to play for Cincinnati and is part of the lawsuit as well.

"Xavier’s Filip Borovicanin and Cincinnati’s MJ Collins are among 15 athletes who have filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in the wake of the NCAA approving an age-based eligibility model," Nakos wrote. "The suit seeks an injunction for 15 athletes in Ohio to play the 2026-27 college basketball season. The suit asks for the court to stop the NCAA from 'playing NCAA Division I basketball in the 2026-27 season on the basis that they have already competed in four seasons of competition.' The suit was filed by attorneys Darren Heitner and Ryan Downton.

"The age-based model calls for an athlete’s eligibility clock upon initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier. The Cabinet’s decision is not final until its meeting concludes on Wednesday. The age-based eligibility implementation will begin this summer. Recruits starting in 2027 are age-based only. Currently enrolled athletes with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year will be allowed to apply the age-based model or continue with the previous eligibility rules, whichever is most beneficial to that individual."

Stumping To Play

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Mj Collins (2) reacts in the second half against the Villanova Wildcats during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Collins has been a clear target for Cincinnati all spring and summer if this legislation passes at the highest level of the NCAA. It still has to be formally completed today, but all signs point to guys like Collins having a case to play one more season.

The 2026 All-Mountain West Second Team performer was an electric piece for Calhoun last season. A 6-foot-4, 195-pound wing, Collins was among two Aggies to start all 36 games (30.7 minutes per outing). He led the team and ranked fourth in the Mountain West in scoring with 17.5 points per game while also averaging 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 48.7% shooting (36.1% from deep).

King just averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for USU last season, highlighted by a 46-of-117 mark from deep (39%). The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard would slot into the back end of the rotation most likely and bring more strong experience to this group.

Cincinnati has two roster spots left open to fill with a player like Collins/King, an international name, or walk-ons. Getting him in the fold would be a huge way to boost the overall rotation and make this one of the deepest (if not the deepest) UC rosters this decade.

Check out more from Collins' game below:

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