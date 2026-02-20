Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Announces Tip Off Time Change For BYU Home Game

CINCINNATI — The Big 12 is making a time change for the Cincinnati Bearcats' basketball contest against BYU on March 3. The game is now tipping off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2 after being scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

It's tougher late-night ask from the home fans, but it's a better TV window for the full country in a projected rough matchup for the Bearcats. As of this writing, ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives Cincinnati a 38% chance to beat A.J. Dybantsa and the Cougars.

BYU is currently ranked 23rd in the AP Poll at 19-7 overall. The Bearcats are focused on one game at a time as they enter must-win territory in every contest the rest of the season.

"A bunch of guys are playing in a rhythm," Wes Miller said after last week's win over Utah. "It hasn't happened all year, and it's happened in the last two games. We felt like we put together this special roster, but we've never really had it together with any real continuity. It's nice to see the ball go in the last couple of games."

Cincinnati has Kansas up next on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

"There were some good things, but the best thing is that we won a game down the stretch when things weren't going our way, and I think that's something we can continue to build off. I'm really proud that we're figuring that out," Miller noted.

