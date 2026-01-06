CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have another injury to overcome before the midway point of the 2025-26 season. Guard Kerr Kriisa is doubtful to play with a separated shoulder in Tuesday's action against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Kriisa suffered the injury early in Saturday's 67-60 loss to Houston, which moved Cincinnati to 8-6 on the season. He had just heated up from outside for the first time all campaign against Lipscomb and hit his only deep try against Houston.

He has the highest assists rate on the team (27.7%) and is a massive loss for an offense that faces another top-10 scoring unit nationally tonight.

"He separated his shoulder," UC head coach Wes Miller said about Kriisa. "First six minutes of the game, I said this to the official. I said, we got a guy who gets poked in the eye, takes an elbow to the eye, can't see for about three minutes. Baba, his mouth is bloody on the first play, and Kerr separates his shoulder. I said, 'Can we protect the guys a little bit tonight? You know, come on, first six minutes of the game.' But that was unfortunate, that hurt. But let me tell you, we're getting resilient with this crap. Nobody's dealt with more injury crap than Cincinnati, and we're getting resilient. And we're getting tough because of that.

"So, Tyler McKinley, Kerr Kriisa, and Jizzle (James) weren't here. I mean, Jalen Haynes, like we're a resilient dang bunch, so we're just gonna keep coming. But injuries are tough. We've had more than damn anybody in the last four years in all of college basketball, but we're gonna keep coming. This team's had its fair share, and we're still right there. So yeah, that stinks. Hope we get him back. But it was a serious matter. He came back in, he made that shot, and he couldn't even lift that left shoulder above his head. So let's hope it's not anything serious and long-term, but I'm worried about it."

Check out the full injury report below ahead of tonight's game airing on ESPN2. It tips off at 7 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Bearcats Injury Report | Big 12 Conference

