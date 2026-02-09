Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From 92-72 Win Over UCF

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats offense exploded for its best game in the Big 12 yet this season across Sunday's 92-72 win over Rival UCF. Cincinnati basketball spread out the scoring and had plenty of highlight moments to choose from in their ninth win over the Knights in 10 total games played in Clifton.

Five different Bearcats scored in double figures, including another double-double from Baba Miller (17 points, 10 rebounds) and 15 points from Moustapha Thiam in his return following a minor injury.

According to head coach Wes Miller, the Bearcats won't have Jalen Haynes at all this season, and Shon Abaev will continue to miss time, but Cincinnati performed well with the most available lineup they've had in weeks.

Miller's team shot 58.9% from the floor on Sunday.

“I was really proud of our guys tonight," Miller said. "They’ve been so resilient. I think that’s the identity of this team. It wasn’t an easy couple of days because we were frustrated with the way the game finished against West Virginia. These guys were hurt on Thursday night. We showed up to practice yesterday, and Kerr (Kriisa) and Tyler McKinley couldn’t go. We’ve dealt with so much of that stuff, and I was just proud of how they found a way tonight.

"We had the moment in the second half where they made a run. We took some bad shots and had some empty possessions. They seemed to be having their way defensively, and we didn’t get frustrated. We didn’t get tight. We just started defending, and our defense turned to offense, and that’s when we were able to push the lead out. I thought that was an important segment and showed a lot about these guys and their character.”

Check out the highlights below:

