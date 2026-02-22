Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From Historic 84-68 Win Over No. 8 Kansas

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team stunned No. 8 Kansas 84-68 on Saturday for their second Quad 1 win of the season and Kansas's worst home loss to an unranked opponent since 1973.

The Bearcats' Two Towers in Baba Miller (18 points, eight assists, seven rebounds) and Moustapha Thiam (career-high 28 points, eight rebounds) were fantastic and provided plenty of highlight moments.

It was a huge win for Wes Miller's team to keep any NCAA tournament hopes for this season alive. Cincinnati still has to get to at least 21 wins, and likely needs 22 by Selection Sunday to firmly secure a spot in the action. They are currently 15-12 on the season.

The 2026 Tournament Bubble is very tough to get onto after another solid Saturday for the fringe teams.

"I think I just feel so much joy for our players, obviously, and for our staff," Miller said to the media postgame. "It's a big time win, that says a lot about Kansas and Coach Self that you know, when you feel that way after a game like this, it says a lot about the program you played against, but I just feel a tremendous amount of joy for our staff and our players, and my biggest concern now is we can't enjoy it too much, because, again, the Big 12 doesn't stop."

Cincinnati hits the road against Texas Tech on Tuesday, trying to stack five wins in a row on its pursuit of a miracle NCAA Tournament run.

That game tips off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Check out the top highlights from yesterday's win over Kansas below:

Highlights from yesterday's 84-68 win at Kansas:



🔺 Thiam: 28p, 8r

🔺 Miller: 18p, 8a, 7r, 2s

🔺 Celestine: 14p, 8r, 4s

🔺 Thomas: 10p, 4r pic.twitter.com/VdRG5xzLHP — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) February 22, 2026

