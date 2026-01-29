Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Highlights From Historic Outing By Baba Miller

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati basketball added another Quad 1/2 win on Wednesday night, 67-57 over the Baylor Bears, with plenty of highlights from Baba Miller and more.

The rangy forward was the best player on the floor with 18 points, 17 rebounds, and three assists. Miller recorded his ninth double-double of the season, the most by any Bearcat this year, and joined Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson as the only Big 12 players this season with a game of at least 18 points, 16 rebounds, and three assists. Eric Hicks (23-18-3 vs. Charlotte, March 17, 2006) and Kenyon Martin (19-17-4 vs. Saint Louis, Dec. 16, 1999) are the only other Bearcats to accomplish the feat dating back to the 1996-97 season.

Dan Skillings Jr. returned to Fifth Third Arena to post 10 points on just 5-12 shooting from the field.

"It'll never sit right with me that they didn't finish here," Uc head coach Wes Miller said about Skillings and Josh Reed. "But I don't blame them at all. I blame all the dumb crap we're doing that we've done in college basketball. That's the adults. It's the adults' fault. I don't blame those kids at all, but it's so stupid, and it'll hopefully get fixed one day.

"But all the crap people, all the people that pull at these guys, and all that they can leave every year and all, it's so stupid, and those two guys, it'll never sit right that they didn't finish. I love both of them, and yes, I don't want to see Dan in the Baylor jersey playing against him, because I love him to death. I care about him, but I want to say I don't blame him. Other than tonight. I'm pulling for him."

Check out the highlights below:

Highlights from last night's 67-57 win over Baylor:



🔺 Miller: 18p, 17r

🔺 James: 17p, 4r

🔺 Thiam: 14p, 4r

🔺 Thomas: 8p, 6r, 4a

🔺 Miller: 18p, 17r
🔺 James: 17p, 4r
🔺 Thiam: 14p, 4r
🔺 Thomas: 8p, 6r, 4a
🔺 Celestine: 5p, 4a, 3r

