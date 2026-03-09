Pair Of Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Players Earn 2025-26 Big 12 Honors

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' big fellas got some conference honors this week.

Cincinnati forward Baba Miller made it onto the Big 12 Newcomer Team and was Second-Team All-Big 12, while Moustapha Thiam made Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Miller is leading the Bearcats in basically every major category, including points, rebounds, and assists (13.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. The Spanish native is also blocking 1.2 shots per contest and recording 0.8 steals per game. Miller’s looking to become the first Bearcat to lead the team in points, rebounds, and assists per game since Oscar Robertson in the 1959-60 season.

Miller has been a do-it-all player for most of the season, with a few lesser outings mixed in.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) passes as BYU Cougars forward Mihailo Bošković (5) and BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) guard him in the second half of the NCAA Basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His running mate, Thiam, is posting 12.6 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per contest. The sophomore also leads the Bearcats with 1.5 blocks per game. Thiam has posted 19 double-figure scoring games and is the team's leading scorer in conference play (14 PPG).

UC head coach Wes Miller is trying to get these guys as much rest as possible before tomorrow's Big 12 Tournament Round One action gets rolling in Kansas City.

"We just got to get out of here," Miller said about the travel urgency on 700 WLW. "We've got to get home and get rest, and we've got to get ready to play on Tuesday. That's it. Like it's March time. It's win-or-go-home time. So we talked very quickly about what I just said to you, 19 turnovers, loose balls, a couple shots that were like turnovers that led to baskets. And then we talked about, we got to get the heck out of here quickly. We got to go get them rest, and we got to just focus all our time and attention on getting ready to play on Tuesday."

-----

