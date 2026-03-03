Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Injury Report Revealed Ahead Of BYU Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are pretty healthy entering the final home game of the 2025-26 season against BYU tonight. Forward Tyler McKinley is the only active player currently battling anything.

He's been fighting through knee pain all season and is probable to play against the Cougars. Neither side has any surprises on the injury report.

UC star Baba Miller has been healthy for most of this season and has been balling out along the way. He continues to elevate his playmaking in his final college season and is a clear NBA Draft candidate this June, along with Moustapha Thiam.

"He's extremely unique for me as a coach," Wes Miller said on Saturday about Baba. "There are a lot of seven-footers running around the NBA with that kind of skill. But as a college coach, it's pretty unique to have somebody who is seven feet, has that kind of versatility. His passing. We noticed it this summer when he was, you know, skipping it across the floor, but I thought it's really evolved.

"And I give our staff and Bob (Mangine) a lot of credit, they've, like, embraced some skill development things with him, and he's bought into it, and his passing and facilitating has been a surprise, and it's improved as the years go on. It's extremely unique, and it's special, for sure, and he can continue to grow there. As good as it is, he can get better. But I think I look down, he had eight assists tonight. Like that, it's not a surprise for us anymore."

Miller just went 50th to the Mavericks in The Athletic's latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft and has been playing great ball. He will try to keep that up tonight in the 9 p.m. ET tip-off against BYU.

Check out the full injury report below:

Bearcats Injuries | Big 12 Conference

