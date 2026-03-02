Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Star Gets More Big 12 Recognition Following Great Week

CINCINNATI — Moustapha Thiam continued his big rise in recent weeks with his second-straight appearance on the Big 12 Starting Five. He and Baba Miller are still the only Bearcats to pull off the feat this season.

Thiam averaged 22.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in two games last week.

He is up to 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season. Cincinnati's playing like a top 10 team since the start of February and Thiam is a big reason why.

He's combined with Miller to create one of the best frontcourts in the conference entering the final week.

"He's extremely unique for me as a coach," Wes Miller said on Saturday about Baba. "There are a lot of seven-footers running around the NBA with that kind of skill. But as a college coach, it's pretty unique to have somebody who is seven feet, has that kind of versatility. His passing. We noticed it this summer when he was, you know, skipping it across the floor, but I thought it's really evolved.

"And I give our staff a lot of credit, they've, like, embraced some skill development things with him, and he's bought into it, and his passing and facilitating has been a surprise, and it's improved as the years go on. It's extremely unique, and it's special, for sure, and he can continue to grow there. As good as it is, he can get better. But I think I look down, he had eight assists tonight. Like that, it's not a surprise for us anymore."

Check out the full Starting Five below:

Brayden Burries, Arizona (newcomer)

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Moustapha Thiam, Cincinnati

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech (player)

Donovan Atwell, Texas Tech

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk