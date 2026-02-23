Bearcats Forward Named to Big 12 Starting Five Following Career-Best Outing Against Kansas

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats historic basketball win over Kansas 84-68 on Saturday sparked a Big 12 Starting Five appearance from Moustapha Thiam for the first time this season and the second by a Bearcat, joining Baba Miller, who's made the weekly team three times.

Thiam posted a career-high 28 points on 11-17 shooting to go with eight rebounds, which also led the way for Cincinnati. It was a magical outing for the sophomore big man, who may be playing his way back into the 2026 NBA Draft discussion down the stretch of this season.

"This was definitely my best birthday," Thiam said to the media after the big outing. "Thank you to my teammates and the staff and everybody. We came out focused, trying to get the win, and we got it."

He had high praise for his top defensive assignment on the night, Flory Bidunga, who was far from enough to keep Uc from handing the Jayhawks their largest margin of loss against an unranked opponent in Lawrence since Iowa State won by 24 in 1973.

"He's a terrific player," Thiam said about Bidunga. "I've been playing against him since I was in high school. When I come out, it doesn't matter what big man I'm going against. I just approach it like every game and try to compete and get the win."

It was a huge win for the whole team and especially UC head coach Wes Miller, who's trying to keep his post leading thisteam moving forward. The only likely way that happens is if Cincinnati keeps winning and makes the NCAA Tournament.

"This is a great moment for our program, and I feel an incredible amount of joy for our players," Miller said. "It has not been easy for us all year. We've been dealing with a lot of personnel stuff, illnesses, and sickness. To win a game in a place like this against a team like this, I feel a ton of joy for our players that they get to feel that reward."

They will flush the winning feelings quickly before playing No. 16 Texas Tech on the road tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk