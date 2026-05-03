Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Transfer Profile: Tylen Riley

With nine outgoing transfers, leaving the Cincinnati Bearcats ahead of Jerrod Calhoun’s first season, it was a necessity for the former Youngstown State and Utah State head coach to use that same portal as a way to compile a team worthy of competing in the NCAA Tournament. Something Cincinnati fans have longed for since 2019 under former head coach Mick Cronin.

If the Bearcats are bound to challenge for the Big Dance, it starts with Tulsa transfer guard Tylen Riley.

Riley’s History

Nov 17, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Tylen Riley (10) dribbles between Kansas State Wildcats guard Abdi Bashir Jr. (1) and guard C.J. Jones (3) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Following two years inside the Western Athletic Conference, Riley made the move to the American Conference, where his play leveled up, averaging 15 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds, doing it all on a solid 44.8% from the field, which included 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Riley also averaged a 1.66 assists-to-turnover ratio as Tulsa finished with a 30-8 overall record.

According to John Hollinger’s Game Score metric, Riley notched an average of 11.1 throughout his junior season. For reference, Hollinger marks an average performance as a 10, with a 40 being labeled as an “outstanding performance.”

Riley’s Strengths & Weaknesses

Nov 17, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Abdi Bashir Jr. (1) dribbles against Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Tylen Riley (10) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Year-on-year, Riley has improved his field goal splits by 8.7% from his freshman to sophomore season, and by a further 7.5% from his sophomore to junior season.

Riley also has a knack for getting to the rim and using his jump-out-of-the-gym athleticism, which led to numerous thundering slams.

Riley has also shown throughout his time at Cal Baptist and Tulsa an ability to poach steals as he currently averages .8 steals per game throughout his career. A number that peaked at 1.1 in his final season with the Lancers.

Riley’s biggest weakness lies in his ability to be an efficient shooter. While his tremendous 30 points on 9-11 from the field against Wichita State show how he can stack up points with ease, his run in the NIT paints a clearer picture.

As the Golden Hurricanes marched all the way to the NIT Championship before falling to Auburn in a 92-86 overtime loss, Riley’s shooting hit rates were 8.3%, 25%, 42.9%, 18.2% and 40% for an overall 17-60, which measures out to a 28.3% mark.

While Riley has shown consistent progress in his rates from the field thus far. Moving to a conference like the Big 12 demands better than how he finished this season.

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