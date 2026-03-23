Cincinnati Bearcats Could Reportedly Hire Top Basketball HC Candidate 'Soon'

CINCINNATI — The writing is on the wall for Jerrod Calhoun to get announced as Cincinnati's new head coach this week. His Utah State team posted a valiant effort against No. 1 seed Arizona in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday but fell 78-66.

The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman expects him to be named as Cincinnati's new head coach as early as today. It's one of the most obvious fits in the entire coaching cycle after Calhoun turned down the Kansas State job, and a few other filled roles have UC as the top job remaining.

"Let's hit on Jerrod Calhoun losing today at Utah State," Goodman said on The Field of 68 Sunday night. "I would expect this to happen fairly quickly at Cincinnati, where he went to school. I think it is a poorly kept secret that he is the frontrunner there. Again, that could happen as soon as Monday."

A Big Monday For UC?

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Jerrod Calhoun reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Calhoun graduated from UC in 2004 and is the top option for schools to go after right now, alongside St. Louis head coach Josh Schertz, but he could be more expensive after reportedly inking an extension with the Billikens.

"We've had these rumors for years, right?" Calhoun said this weekend about his name being in coaching discussions. "I mean, when's the last Utah State coach that hasn't been rumored for a job? Anytime you have success, coaches are trying to steal your players, and athletic directors certainly want to talk to the coaches. So continue to have inner excellence. Realize these things are not easy to come by. You don't take your days for granted. You live in the moment, you stay present, and you worry about the Wildcats. That has really been my focus."

The writing is on the wall, heavily, reading between the lines of that quote.

Calhoun should have an easier time onboarding into a new program with a general manager already in place.

Corey Evans signed a multi-year contract with UC last offseason and can be a nice bridge for Calhoun to build relationships with current stars like Moustapha Thiam and more, although it won't be easy to keep multiple players from this current roster.

A new era of Cincinnati basketball is very close to beginning.

Jeff Goodman on @TheFieldOf68 After Dark addressing Jerrod Calhoun to Cincinnati:



"That could happen as soon as Monday." pic.twitter.com/hwqrhJ1mPj — Rebound Rundown (@ReboundRundown) March 23, 2026

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