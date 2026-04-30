Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Reportedly Adding Successful DIII Coach to Jerrod Calhoun's Staff

Jerrod Calhoun and the Bearcats added another name to the basketball coaching staff on Thursday. Austin Malutic reports that Mt. Union head coach Mike Fuline is joining the staff and stepping down as head coach there after 15 seasons.

"I’m being told Mount Union Men’s Basketball head coach Mike Fuline has stepped down effectively as HC and has accepted an offer at Cincinnati under former YSU HC Jerrod Calhoun's staff. Mike is a really great guy, I’m extremely happy for Mike and wish him the best of luck," Malutic posted on X.

Fuline Added

Mount Union head coach Mike Fuline and Darrell Newsom talk during a timeout against Marietta, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. | Ed Hall Jr / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fuline has been the head coach at the Division III school since 2011-12 and also just held the associate athletic director role. Fuline should be a nice boon to Calhoun's staff with over a decade of administration experience under his belt.

Fuline landed the Mount Union gig early last decade after Fuline came to Mount Union following eight years as a head coach at Massillon Jackson (2005-11) and Rootstown (2003-05) high schools.

The Bearcats are up to 10 players on their current roster, all coming from the transfer ranks as Calhoun wipes the slate clean from the Wes Miller era right away.

Cincinnati's bench staff is filled up, so Fuline will help in more of an off-the-court role when it comes to game action during the season.

“Yeah. I mean, I think a lot of coaches make a lot of mistakes, right? So what you do the next two weeks is going to affect an entire fan base, an entire university, affect our team, right?” Calhoun said to WCPO recently. “So we never want to skip those steps. We want to have a very thorough process. We're not going to sacrifice talent over character. Have never done that, and we'll stick to the processes that we always do. We have a formula for every position, and then, you know, you have to do a really, really good job when you're communicating with the families. And we really identify guys that talk about winning, right at the end of the day, we're all in this to win, right? There's a certainty, a price point, a role point, but to me, it's all about winning.”

Breaking News: I’m being told Mount Union Men’s Basketball head coach Mike Fuline has stepped down effectively as HC and has accepted an offer at Cincinnati under former YSU HC Jerrod Calhoun staff.



Mike is a really great guy, I’m extremely happy for Mike and wish him the best… — Austin Malutic (@austin_malutic) April 30, 2026

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple

Spotify

YouTube

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk