Former Bearcats Head Coach Announces Health Condition

The Huggins family released an update on Bob Huggins' health during Homecoming week. The legendary UC basketball coach is getting inducted into the James P. Kelly UC Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday evening.

He has been dealing with a health issue leading up to the ceremony, as detailed in his family's statement below.

"Bob is living with a progressive cognitive condition that has begun to affect his memory and aspects of his daily life. While the family has chosen to keep this matter private over the past several months, they believe this is an appropriate time to share the news with the many people who have supported Bob throughout his remarkable career, particularly as he prepares to be honored with induction into the University of Cincinnati's James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame.

"Throughout his extraordinary basketball journey, Bob's greatest impact has extended far beyond wins, championships, and the basketball court. From his early coaching years at Walsh University to his time at Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and West Virginia, his defining passion has always been the young men he coached, the relationships he built, and the lives he helped shape. Generations of former players have benefited not only from his leadership as a coach, but also from his mentorship, loyalty, and lifelong friendship."

Cincinnati noted Huggins is not speaking to the media on Friday night, and no other media inquiries are being fielded.

Huggins is the Bearcats' all-time leader in men's basketball coaching wins (398).

"Cincinnati Athletics is excited to welcome Coach Bob Huggins and his family back to campus this weekend for his induction into the James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame," UC noted in its statement. "Coach Huggins is undoubtedly one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.

"He restored Cincinnati basketball to national prominence, ignited a passion for the Bearcats throughout our city, and left an indelible mark on generations of student-athletes. We extend our heartfelt support to Coach Huggins and his family as they navigate this next chapter together."

Huggins coached the team from 1990-2005.

An update from the family of Bob Huggins pic.twitter.com/FCsSvIlCy3 — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) October 21, 2026

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