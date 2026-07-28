Four-Star 2027 Guard Vaults Cincinnati Onto Final Six Schools List

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball is in the final six schools for four-star 2027 guard Josh Tyson out of La Lumiere School (Indiana). Rivals' Joe Tipton reported the news on Monday as Cincinnati tries to land another high-level local talent.

He just transferred to the Indiana school from Lakota West (Ohio) ahead of his senior season.

According to 247Sports, Tyson is ranked 55th nationally and the ninth-best combo guard in the class.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound talent held 15 offers before cutting his list down to Xavier, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Michigan State, and Ohio State.

The Cincinnati Bearcats already added a commitment from four-star Princeton forward Kameron Mercer this offseason as well.

The Bearcats would love it if either of them became as impactful as MJ Collins has been in college. The top scorer for Jerrod Calhoun's Utah State team last season is practicing with the Bearcats and is currently eligible pending his five-for-five legal battle with the NCAA.

"Yeah, he's a veteran. He knows kind of what it looks like. He's a guy that's played in two NCAA tournaments," UC assistant coach Ben Asher said last week. "Obviously, he was with us last year, so it's always great to have someone in your program that knows what the daily expectations are and what the coaches are looking for. So he's already been great, just being a voice to some of the newer guys, just because, as I said, he's been through it not only as a player at his other stops, but also with this coaching staff. So anytime you can have that continuity, that really really helps bring things together.

"Things change by the day, but we're operating that he's eligible right now, he's a full go. We did ease him into it just because he was a late arrival, and the other guys have been in the weight room and doing stuff for three or four more weeks than we did. So we did ease him in. It wasn't due to eligibility concerns. It was just more like we want guys to be healthy and be physically fit and be ready to go. But until we hear otherwise, we're operating on the assumption that he's eligible.

Check out Tyson's highlights below as he decides in the coming months:

Four-star guard Josh Tyson is now considering six schools, @KayserHoops reports.



The 6-foot-2 guard is ranked as the #63 overall prospect in the @SCNext 100. https://t.co/qXHkV8R230 pic.twitter.com/l3uM0MwtgL — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) July 27, 2026

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