The Bearcats got the job done on the road with a dominant 95-72 victory over the Dayton Flyers.

Cincinnati was in control from tip going wire to wire. Cincinnati led 52-34 going into halftime.

Calhoun praised the team’s composure and effort, while acknowledging poor offensive decisions and defensive breakdowns that allowed Dayton to get to the line specifically in the second half.

"I told our guys at halftime, This place is pretty special. When it gets rough, it's pretty loud. Those kids are feeding off the energy. We had some breakdowns, you know, defensively. Put them at the line a bunch. I always want to have two timeouts at the end of the game, so I didn't burn a ton because I want to be very careful. And I think you got to let your guys play through some of that. We got to credit them, but really credit our guys in the huddle. There's no panic. There's no divide."

He credited Dayton’s effective use of mixed zone and man defenses. He also said the team needs to improve its offensive execution and continue working through its rotations.

"You see zone, you see man. I thought Coach Grant did a wonderful job mixing up his defenses. I thought we just made really bad decisions." Calhoun said.

He also praised guard Eric Mahaffey, who finished the game with 3 points, 3 steals, and 3 assists.

"Eric Mahaffey. You know his stats don't show tonight, but his helpside defense, his ability to help get the ball over half court was critical. So, you know tonight I just thought we had an adult approach."

Riley Allenspach had an impressive game, scoring 20 points and 5 rebounds in 25 minutes.

"So I thought he (Riley) did a tremendous job of getting out of his roles. You know, that's all we've been harping on with. Create advantages with your screening and rolling. And our guys did a great job of passing him the ball." Calhoun said.

Calhoun still wants the team to play more together, and rotations are still in question.

"We still have to celebrate others more. I told them that it's very hard when these transfers. You know, hopefully when rules get fixed, we'll start to understand there's a one-time transfer because you know you got 15 guys that all played tons of minutes last year. They're sitting on the bench not playing real basketball now. So we're going to continue to work our rotations out."

The Bearcats travel back home and play another in-state opponent, Youngstown State, who is 2-2 on the season.

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