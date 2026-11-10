What the Bearcats Said After Their Heartbreaking Loss to Minnesota

The Bearcats ended Monday's game with an unfortunate loss after Minnesota'sBobby Durkin hit a last-second shot. Durkin was 0-for-5 before that shot, but he made the one that counted most, winning it for Minnesota.

The Bearcats, who have struggled with rebounding this season, continued the trend Monday night, losing the rebound battle 40-28 and, on top of that, allowing 13 offensive rebounds that led to 11 second-chance points.

"We've worked on rebounding for about five or six straight days, right? So it's something we need to continue to talk about. It's something we have to continue to address because it affects the game of basketball." Calhoun said.

The Bearcats also did not shoot well from 3, going only 7-for-29.

"You know, outside Tyler Riley are 1/23. So, got to take a look at every single shot. But it's a couple games in a row now. We haven't made any threes, and when you're not making shots, you have to have the ability to rebound." Calhoun said

Calhoun was asked whether he might make changes to the rotation. The center and backup point guard spots remain unsettled with Jaden Hastings and Devonte Campbell out. Playing time is earned day by day, and the hardest-working, most productive players are likely to see time at center.

"So I don't think we have anything figured out. I think we have a lot of work to do," said Calhoun.

Calhoun described the offense as difficult for the new group to run, citing a lack of attention to detail and players’ difficulty processing drawn-up plays. He said he needs to find situations and plays the group can execute.

"Attention to detail. Like I can't tell you how many times we draw things up and they just they can't they can't process the information. So it's bad coaching wants to figure out what they can process and run." said Calhoun.

Next up for the Bearcats is a trip up I-75 to play the Dayton Flyers on Saturday night.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple

Spotify

YouTube

Be sure to stay locked in on Bearcats Talk as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk



Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk