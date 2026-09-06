Jizzle James Posts Message Telling Him to End Current Affiliation With UC Basketball Program

The Jizzle James saga keeps taking sadder and sadder turns after being dismissed by Wes Miller and the Charlotte basketball program in recent weeks. The former Cincinnati point guard has been saying he will get back onto the Bearcats basketball team, with no avenue to do so.

The odd behavior has prompted a message from the school asking him to stop.

James posted the message on social media, with vulgarities tied to his response. Cincinnati dismissed him from the team last summer in Miller's final season before bringing him back onto the roster midway through the 2025-26 season.

"As you are no longer a member of the University of Cincinnati men's basketball program, you are no longer authorized to use, represent, or commercially promote the University of Cincinnati basketball program, including the use of the University's name, logos, uniforms, jerseys, or other team-related likenesses," the message read. "Any sale, advertisement, or distribution of University of Cincinnati basketball jerseys or merchandise representing you as a current player is strictly prohibited.

"Additionally, you may not publish, share, or promote any social media posts, advertisements, or other communications suggesting or stating that you are returning to play for the University of Cincinnati basketball program. Effective immediately, all public or commercial representations implying your current affiliation with the program must cease."

James responded to the text with this message.

"I have my own merch I made. I don't need y'all jerseys, and f*** Cincinnati for all I care," James said in response.

James played for the team from 2023-26 and appeared in 95 games for the program. He was the premier recruit for Miller early on in his tenure.

Cincinnati has clearly moved on from any attachment to him and will not be welcoming him back to the team at any point ahead of this season.

The Bearcats just added a 14th name to the roster on Saturday in former Bowling Green standout Javontae Campbell and are hoping to seal the roster at the max 15 players with MJ Collins in the coming weeks (pending his eligibility in a fifth and final season).

Check out the full text exchange posted by James below:

Jizzle James Message | Jizzle James on IG

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