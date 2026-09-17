Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Release Full 2026-27 Basketball Schedule, Including Big 12 Games

The 2026-27 Cincinnati Bearcats basketball schedule is here!

Jerrod Calhoun's first season has plenty of fans excited as the whole program tries to rise from the depths and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time this decade.

Before all the Big 12 action starts, Cincinnati is facing power conference opponents like Minnesota, Clemson, and, of course, Xavier in the 2026 Crosstown Shootout.

Calhoun can't wait to get Fifth Third Arena packed all season.

“It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead the Bearcats’ program – one that I know intimately as an alum and hold in the highest regard,” Calhoun said when UC hired him in April. “I am deeply grateful to John Cunningham and President Neville Pinto for their trust and confidence in me to elevate this program and guide our student-athletes as we pursue championships. Our goal is to build a program that consistently makes Bearcats fans proud, both on and off the court. Sarah, our children and I are excited to get to work at a place that means so much to our family.”

Cincinnati is currently ranked 39th nationally on Bart Torvik's preseason projections and has an entirely new roster rolling out this season.

They should have a strong enough mix of good out-of-conference tests to get them ready for arguably the toughest basketball league in America once the New Year hits.

Check out the full schedule below, including the non-conference slate:

UC Hoops Schedule | Cincinnati Athletics

Oct. 7 vs. Ohio State (exh.) Lindner Family Tennis Center

Oct. 17 Illinois (exh.) Fifth Third Arena

Oct. 27 Oakland (exh.) Fifth Third Arena

Nov. 2 American Fifth Third Arena

Nov. 5 Green Bay Fifth Third Arena

Nov. 9 Minnesota Fifth Third Arena

Nov. 14 at Dayton UD Arena

Nov. 18 Youngstown State Fifth Third Arena

Nov. 22 UMass Lowell Fifth Third Arena

Nov. 26-27 ESPN Events Invitational ESPN Wide World of Sports

Dec. 2 Monmouth Fifth Third Arena

Dec. 5 Xavier Fifth Third Arena

Dec. 14 Stetson Fifth Third Arena

Dec. 19 vs. Clemson Heritage Bank Center

Dec. 22 Marist Fifth Third Arena

Dec. 29 Bethune-Cookman Fifth Third Arena

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