Bearcats Football Leaders Dive Into Dominant Home Victory Over Western Carolina

Cincinnati football is 2-0 on the season, and plenty of stars had thoughts on the dominant showing against Western Carolina 62-10. It was expected in a 36.5-point betting line, but UC did what they should, all in all, against the 169th-ranked team in the nation by Bill Connelly's SP+ metric.

Scott Satterfield liked the complete showing, especially the fully dominant shutout in the second half.

"We feed off of our students, and I'm glad we're giving them something to cheer for," Satterfield said. "Just looking at the game, I think Western did a really good job offensively there early in the game in the first half of attacking our defense and just trying to find some ways to move the ball, which they did a really good job of that. I thought our offense was outstanding in the first half, four drives, four touchdowns, running, throwing. Thought JC French played an outstanding game again today. Got us in and out of some plays that we that we needed to get in and out of Western did some things defensively.

"I think one other thing I loved about it was so many different guys got to get in the action. I don't know how many receivers caught balls and running backs ... a bunch of guys scored. So it was fun because these guys worked so hard, and I like the fact that they're able to go out and make plays for us."

Satterfield discussed what a coaching staff can learn when playing a team this outmatched at home.

"Play to our standard, and if you're not, then you're coming out," Satterfield said. "We'll put somebody else in. I mean, that's it. So we we handled our business. We come away with what we would have wanted before we got into this game. After a good night, we'll turn the page and get ready for Miami."

A triumph in the final scheduled Battle for the Victory Bell rivalry matchup would move Cincinnati to 3-0 for the first time in the Scott Satterfield era.

That game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday inside TQL Stadium and is airing on ESPN+.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple

Spotify

YouTube

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk