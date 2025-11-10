Multiple Cincinnati Bearcats Named Top 100 NBA Draft Prospects Across Early Days of 2025-26 Season
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team has two clear NBA draft candidates playing this season, and maybe a third. ESPN's Jeremy Woo just released his initial top 100 big board and it included Moustapha Thiam (58th) and Baba Miller (83rd).
Shon Abaev was not mentioned, even though he's popped up in a few first-round mock drafts so far this season, albeit from smaller outlets only.
Miller is off to a rip-roaring start in Cincinnati with back-to-back double-doubles in the opening week. It's the first time a UC player has debuted with paired double-doubles since the 1997-98 season.
“I feel like just doing my role as hard as I can or as efficiently as I can helps me, but also helps the team," Miller said about his performance after Friday's win over Georgia State. "I feel like running hard, cutting hard, doesn't just give me shots but also my teammates. So that's something that I definitely try to do every night.”
Cincinnati has an outside chance of three players getting drafted this coming June if this trio keeps playing to their potential in Clifton. Check out Woo's full ranking here.
