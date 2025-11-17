Wes Miller And Others Dive Into 72-55 Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Win Over Mount St. Mary's
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats won on Sunday night, 72-55, over Mount St. Mary's after trailing in the game as late as 13 minutes left.
Wes Miller dove into his team's performance against the 272nd-ranked team in the nation on KenPom.
"Yeah, just, just feel like that last 12 minutes of the second half, we started playing Cincinnati basketball," Miller said about the 17-point win. "I thought Day Day Thomas diving on the floor for a loose ball that didn't even look like it was in his area. I thought it kind of was the defining moment during that stretch. I thought that was good. Finally, our length at the rim became a factor in the game.
"In the second half, I thought we guarded the three-point line better; some of it was communication errors in transition, or communication errors on broken plays, which we practice all the time. Give them credit, like when you made a mistake in the first half, they made the shot, but I thought our defense led to offense in the second half, and it was a much better second half than it was a first half for us.
The Bearcats have a ton to clean up if they want to compete with the 12th-ranked Louisville Cardinals on Friday night. That game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Check out full comments from Miller, Moustapha Thiam, and Day Day Thomas below:
