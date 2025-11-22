All Bearcats

Wes Miller Discusses Loss to Louisville, Updates Baba Miller's Injury Status

Cincinnati lost 74-64 on Friday night.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller speaks with Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) in the first half of the NCAA Basketball game at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Nov. 21, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller speaks with Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) in the first half of the NCAA Basketball game at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Nov. 21, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats lost another ranked matchup in the Wes Miller era on Friday night, 74-64 to No. 6 Louisville. UC had just three players sniff double-digits scoring as they squandered away the best defensive showing yet against a team that averaged 103 points per game entering this one (second nationally)..

UC is now 44-57 all-time against the Cardinals and is dealing with an injury to Baba Miller, who did not play in the final 10 minutes due to an undisclosed ailment.

"If there's anything I take from tonight, this could be a great team," Miller said about the performance postgame. "I know everybody will think it's damn coach speak but it's not, this could be a great basketball team."

He didn't have a clear update on Miller, but noted it's a hip injury.

"Stuff happens and I don't play the excuse game, I don't do that crap," Miller said about the absence of Miller. "Baba I don't know he got hit in the hip and tried to give it a go, but wasn't able to so we will re-evaluate when we know more."

Check out comments from Miller and Moustapha Thiam below:

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball