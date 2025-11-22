Wes Miller Discusses Loss to Louisville, Updates Baba Miller's Injury Status
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats lost another ranked matchup in the Wes Miller era on Friday night, 74-64 to No. 6 Louisville. UC had just three players sniff double-digits scoring as they squandered away the best defensive showing yet against a team that averaged 103 points per game entering this one (second nationally)..
UC is now 44-57 all-time against the Cardinals and is dealing with an injury to Baba Miller, who did not play in the final 10 minutes due to an undisclosed ailment.
"If there's anything I take from tonight, this could be a great team," Miller said about the performance postgame. "I know everybody will think it's damn coach speak but it's not, this could be a great basketball team."
He didn't have a clear update on Miller, but noted it's a hip injury.
"Stuff happens and I don't play the excuse game, I don't do that crap," Miller said about the absence of Miller. "Baba I don't know he got hit in the hip and tried to give it a go, but wasn't able to so we will re-evaluate when we know more."
Check out comments from Miller and Moustapha Thiam below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk